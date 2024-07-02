Coachella Valley Weather Report – Tuesday July 2

Southern California is in for a sizzling week as temperatures are set to soar well above the seasonal average. With highs reaching up to 122°F, the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas are under an excessive heat warning. Curious about the details? Here’s a sneak peek: – Tuesday: Expect highs between 114°F and 118°F, with clear skies and lots of sunshine. – Midweek: Temperatures will continue to climb, hitting 117°F in Palm Springs by Wednesday. – Fourth of July: Prepare for a scorching holiday with highs ranging from 116°F to 120°F. – End of the Week: Friday could be the hottest day, with Palm Springs potentially reaching a blistering 122°F. This heatwave isn’t just affecting Southern California—parts of Arizona and Nevada are also feeling the burn. Will records be broken? Most likely, especially with thermal highs forecasted to surpass previous records. Stay informed and safe during this extreme weather event. For a detailed forecast and tips on how to stay cool, tune in to our live newscasts!