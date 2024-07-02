National
Cup Noodles Introduces Limited Edition S’mores Flavor for Fourth of July
As the Fourth of July approaches, Cup Noodles has unveiled an innovative and unexpected treat for fans of both instant ramen and classic campfire desserts. The new limited edition S’mores-flavored instant ramen promises to bring a unique twist to holiday celebrations. This dessert-inspired ramen features a sauce-based flavor blend of chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker, creating a nostalgic taste reminiscent of traditional campfire s’mores. To complete the experience, each cup comes with mini marshmallows to sprinkle on top. While the idea of a S’mores-flavored ramen might sound unconventional, it certainly piques curiosity. Whether you’re a fan of sweet treats or simply looking to try something new this Fourth of July, this limited edition offering from Cup Noodles could be worth a taste.
By: Erik Newland
July 2, 2024