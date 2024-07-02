Ryan Serhant Talks About New Netflix Reality Show “Owning Manhattan”

The new series "Owning Manhattan" aims to follow powerhouse broker, Ryan Serhant, rise to the top of the New York City real estate market. Fresh from the success of Bravo’s "Million Dollar Listing New York" and its spin-off "Sell It Like Serhant," the broker, author, and family man moves to Netflix for "Owning Manhattan." I spent some time with Serhant to talk about the origins of the series, how he finds time juggling all his responsibilities, and listening to what his grandpa had to say about graveyards and accomplishments. Follow Serhant’s adventures in "Owning Manhattan" on Netflix. See our interview below and click here for our complete look at "Owning Manhattan." https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/07/INSIDE-OWNING-MANHATTAN.mp4