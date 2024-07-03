Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Launches Backpack Drive to Support Local Students

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission has kicked off its annual backpack drive, aimed at equipping children with essential supplies for the upcoming school year. This initiative is designed to ensure that every child has the necessary tools to succeed academically, regardless of their financial situation. One of the key drop-off locations for this charitable drive is Coachella Valley Volkswagen. Donors who contribute a backpack filled with school supplies at this location will be entered into a drawing to win a car! Representatives from the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission visited the NBC Palm Springs studios to discuss the importance of this drive. "We believe it’s crucial for all children to have access to education and the supplies they need. It shouldn’t be a struggle for them to go back to school," they emphasized. The organization is seeking donations of brand-new backpacks, pencils, pens, rulers, calculators, scissors, glue sticks, and other essential items to help students start the school year on the right foot. The backpack drive is set to run until August 8th, with the goal of supplying more than 2,000 students with the necessary supplies for the upcoming school year. This smart campaign is expected to attract a large number of donors, eager to support local children and potentially win a car. For more information on how to participate and donate, visit the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission’s official website at https://www.cvrm.org/school-supplies/ or stop by Coachella Valley Volkswagen.