Coachella Valley Weather Report – Wednesday July 3

Palm Springs is currently enduring a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring well above the seasonal average. Yesterday’s previous high of 115°F will be one of the lowest temperatures for the upcoming days. The normal temperature for this time of year is around 108°F, but the mercury is expected to climb even higher as the weekend approaches. The radar shows no signs of relief for Southern California, with dry conditions persisting and monsoonal moisture remaining to the east. High pressure is strengthening, ensuring that temperatures will stay well above normal. While neighboring states may experience scattered thunderstorms, Southern California will remain dry and exceptionally hot. Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the Coachella Valley and much of Southern California, extending into next Wednesday. This warning also covers parts of Arizona and Nevada. Record-breaking temperatures are anticipated, with Palm Springs likely to surpass the 120°F record set in 1931 by reaching 122°F on Friday. Thermal is also expected to break its 2018 record of 117°F. Surface moisture levels are currently at 50-degree dew points, but slightly drier air is expected to move in by Friday and Saturday, bringing single-digit relative humidity in the afternoons. Winds may pick up slightly late in the day, providing some relief from the heat. However, an air quality alert is in effect through Saturday for a significant portion of Southern California, including the Coachella Valley. The Comfort Air 7-day forecast predicts that temperatures will remain dangerously high, nearing 120°F from Thursday through Saturday. The heat will persist into the following week, with temperatures staying elevated through at least next Thursday. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this extreme heatwave. Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and keep an eye on vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children. For the latest updates on the weather forecast and safety tips, stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs!