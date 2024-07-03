As summer approaches, the dreaded mosquito season is upon us, bringing with it the risk of West Nile virus. Vector control has recently announced that mosquitoes in various traps have tested positive for the virus, making it crucial to find effective ways to keep these pests at bay. Starkie Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition shares some valuable tips on natural mosquito repellents to help you enjoy a bite-free summer. For those dealing with a significant mosquito infestation, professional help may be necessary. Vector control services can often address severe issues for free, especially in areas with stagnant pools of water, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. If you notice a mosquito infestation on your property or in your neighborhood, reach out to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District at https://www.cvmosquito.org/ If you’re looking for natural mosquito repellants, essential oils are a popular and effective natural solution. Consistency is key when using these oils, as they are generally non-toxic and safe for frequent use. Some of the most effective essential oils include: -Peppermint – Eucalyptus – Lemon Verbena – Rosemary – Lavender – Lemongrass Creating your own mosquito repellent is easy with essential oils. A simple mixture of unscented lotion and a few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus, lemon eucalyptus, lavender, and lemongrass can provide effective protection against mosquitoes. If you’re looking for a readymade solution, Starkie highly recommends the Nantucket Spider brand, a company based in Connecticut, which offers a range of natural mosquito repellents. Their products include incense sticks that can be placed in the ground and lit, providing up to 90 minutes of protection. These sticks are made with a blend of essential oils, including pine, peppermint, eucalyptus, and lemon verbena. Additionally, Nantucket Spider offers a natural bug repellent spray, which is also available in a pet-friendly version. This spray is made with essential oils and has a pleasant scent, making it a favorite among users. Murphy’s is another brand offering a variety of natural mosquito repellents. Their product line includes yard candles, burning incense, and sprays, all made with lemon eucalyptus oil. Lemon eucalyptus, also known as Corymbia citriodora, is a powerful mosquito repellent that prevents mosquitoes from landing on the skin. For those who do get bitten, Clark’s Nutrition offers a homeopathic formula called Sting Stop. This product is specifically designed to relieve the swelling and itchiness associated with insect bites. It provides instant relief and is safe for use on children. With the right natural mosquito repellents, you can enjoy a bite-free summer and Clark’s Nutrition carries a wide range of products to help you repel mosquitoes and the diseases they carry. Stay consistent with your application, and you’ll be able to keep those pesky critters off you all summer long! For more information, visit https://clarksnutrition.com/