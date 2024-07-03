Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosts $2.48 Adoption Special

In honor of the nation’s 248th birthday, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter is offering an incredible adoption special for just $2.48. This limited-time event will take place over three days, starting this Friday, July 5th, and running through the weekend until Sunday, July 7th. The adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to the adoption special, all adopters will receive a 50% discount on purchases at the animal shelter’s retail store. The store offers a variety of items to help new pet owners get started with their furry friends, including toys, food, and other essential supplies. The Palm Springs Animal Shelter team will be broadcasting live on Friday, adding to the excitement of the event. Visitors who stop by for an adoption will have the chance to be part of the live broadcast. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to bring home a new pet at an unbeatable price while celebrating the nation’s birthday. Head over to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter this weekend and find your new best friend. For more information, visit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter website at https://psanimalshelter.org/ or follow their social media channels for updates.