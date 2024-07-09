California Lavender Farm Adapts to Extreme Heat Wave

Amidst scorching temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in San Miguel, California, the owners of a lavender farm, Gina and Milton Hamley, continue their daily operations despite the heat wave. Known for thriving in hot, dry climates, lavender demands constant attention, prompting the Hamleys to start harvesting as early as 5:30 AM to avoid the oppressive midday heat. They strategically split their workday, tending to livestock and monitoring their customers’ comfort during peak heat hours. Visitors are encouraged to visit the farm during cooler morning or evening hours to enjoy the lavender fields safely.