News
Health Care Workers Protest Unfair Labor Practices at Inner Care in El Centro
On Monday, dozens of United Health Care workers gathered at Inner Care in Centro to protest unfair labor practices. The demonstration highlighted concerns over working conditions, wages, and the overall environment at Inner Care facilities. This protest coincides with a union election involving about 500 Inner Care employees seeking to join United Health Care Workers in Imperial County. Inner Care centers in Mecca, Coachella, and Salton City are also involved.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 9, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...