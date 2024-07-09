New Evacuation Order Issued as Lake Fire Grows in Central California

A new evacuation order has been issued for parts of central California as the Lake Fire expands to over 26,000 acres, growing by more than 5,000 acres overnight. Containment stands at 12%, with evacuation orders covering Figueroa Mountain and Kuma Mountain in the Los Padres National Forest. Over 1,800 firefighters are battling the blaze, facing steep terrain, hot temperatures, and low humidity, leading to increased fire activity. The fire, which began Friday near Zaca Lake, remains under investigation. A red flag warning is in effect, indicating critical fire weather conditions.