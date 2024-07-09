Palm Springs City Council Considers New Anti-Camping Ordinance

Tonight, the Palm Springs City Council will discuss a new proposal allowing police to arrest unhoused individuals sleeping or building camps in public areas. This comes after the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that restricted cities from enforcing anti-homeless laws when no shelters were available. If passed, the ordinance would give individuals the choice of moving to designated shelters or facing arrest. Council member Lisa Middleton and Lieutenant Frank Browning emphasize the importance of the ordinance for public safety and addressing homelessness behaviors. The proposal aims to provide long-term solutions and ensure the safety of all residents. Live in the studio, I’m Tiani Jading, NBC Palm Springs.