Local & Community
Palm Springs City Council to Decide Fate of “Forever Marilyn” Statue
The Palm Springs City Council is set to make a final decision tonight on the "Forever Marilyn" statue’s future. The proposed resolution would permanently vacate a portion of Museum Way, currently housing the statue, transferring it from public to private ownership. This street vacation would also close the street to car traffic. The council’s decision could bring the ongoing debate over the statue to a conclusion.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 9, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...