Preschool Staff Fired for Alleged Abuse at Granada Hill Montessori School

A preschool teacher and two staff members at Granada Hill Montessori School in Los Angeles have been fired for allegedly duct-taping a student’s mouth shut and physically abusing others. Parents were informed of the terminations via a letter from the school administration on Sunday, prompting some to consider legal action. Distressed parents shared their children’s experiences of abuse, expressing a deep loss of trust. The school is now offering counseling services, implementing an anonymous reporting system for misconduct, and requiring all staff to complete formal child abuse prevention training.