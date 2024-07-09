Storm Claims Seven Lives, Leaves Destruction Across Texas and Gulf Coast

A devastating storm has claimed at least seven lives and left a trail of destruction across Texas and the Gulf Coast. Amidst a heat wave, many residents remain without power as crews work to restore it. President Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Texas to aid those affected. Houston’s Mayor John Whitmore warned potential criminals against exploiting the situation, stating that plainclothes officers are patrolling neighborhoods and businesses to ensure accountability. The storm’s remnants are now moving northeast.