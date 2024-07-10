Arizona Toddler Tragically Dies After Being Left in Hot Car Amid Extreme Heatwave

"In a tragic incident amidst the ongoing heatwave, a toddler in Arizona lost her life after being left in a hot car in a Tucson suburb. The two-year-old was discovered unresponsive after reportedly being left in the vehicle for up to an hour in temperatures exceeding 111 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite immediate medical intervention, the child was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident, with no additional information currently available