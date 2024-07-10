California Farmers Struggle as Extreme Heat Affects Crops and Livestock

The scorching triple-digit temperatures in California’s Central Valley are posing challenges for farmers. The heat is impacting crop ripening and livestock health, with experts noting delays in harvest and adjustments to protect workers and animals. Ryan Jacobson from the Fresno County Farm Bureau explains how farmers are adapting to the conditions to ensure safety and maintain productivity. Despite the challenges, efforts like early morning work shifts and cooling measures for dairy cows aim to mitigate the heat’s effects on agricultural operations.