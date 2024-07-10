Coachella Valley Foster Kids Receive $10,000 Grant for Essential Beds

A local group, Coachella Valley Foster Kids, has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Bart Berger Foundation to purchase beds for foster youth. The organization, founded by advocates, aims to provide comfort and stability to children facing sudden separation from their families. With a shortage of foster families in the Coachella Valley, many children are placed outside the area, further away from their friends and schools. The new beds will help support these children and alleviate some financial concerns for prospective adopters, ensuring a safer and more stable environment.