Coachella Valley Weather Report – Wednesday July 10" class="fuel_embeded_code_961939">Yesterday marked another scorching day across the Southwest, with several locations shattering temperature records. Las Vegas hit 119 degrees, breaking the previous record of 116. Meanwhile, Needles, California, soared to 122 degrees, surpassing a century-old record of 120. Palm Springs came incredibly close to tying its own record, reaching 119 degrees, just one degree shy of its all-time high. The region is bracing for another hot day today, with temperatures expected between 117 and 121 degrees under clear skies and a dominant high-pressure system. Although radar shows clear skies over the Southwest, isolated thunderstorms could pop up later in the day in eastern Arizona and New Mexico. However, monsoonal moisture is forecasted to remain east of the area. An excessive heat warning remains in effect for Palm Springs and surrounding regions through Friday, with temperatures forecasted around 120 degrees. Winds may pick up, particularly over the San Gorgonio Pass, while air quality alerts are set to expire tonight. Looking ahead, temperatures are anticipated to gradually decrease after Friday. However, higher humidity levels could bring some relief, albeit with the potential for mountain thunderstorms by Sunday. For more updates and a detailed forecast, stay tuned to Comfort Air's 7-day outlook.