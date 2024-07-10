Efforts to Clean Mount Everest Intensify Amid Rising Temperatures

A joint team of army soldiers and Sherpas recently undertook a monumental cleanup effort on Mount Everest, removing 11 tons of trash amidst worsening environmental conditions. As global temperatures rise and snow melts, hazards like discarded equipment and even the remains of climbers are becoming more visible. This grim reality underscores the urgent need for environmental stewardship on the world’s highest peak. Despite daunting challenges including extreme cold, high altitudes, and low oxygen levels, the team persevered, emphasizing the importance of preserving Everest’s natural beauty and historical significance. Efforts continue to manage the mountain’s waste, with new regulations requiring climbers to carry out their own garbage. Yet, the scale of the task remains immense, with estimates suggesting up to 50 tonnes of debris still littering Everest’s slopes.