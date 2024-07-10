Major Grocery Shake-Up: Palm Springs Stores on the Chopping Block in Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Kroger and Albertsons have released a list of 579 stores to be sold as part of their proposed mega-merger, including four locations in the Coachella Valley. The Vons stores in La Quinta and Palm Springs, and the Albertsons stores in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, are potentially part of the sell-off to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The Federal Trade Commission is challenging the merger, arguing it could lead to higher grocery prices due to reduced competition.