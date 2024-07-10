New Welbe Health Center Offers Comprehensive Services for Seniors in Coachella Valley

The new Welbe Health Center in Coachella Valley is now open, providing a comprehensive care program for seniors. The center offers a range of services, including medical care, physical recreation, dental, vision, and hearing services, social activities, prescription medication delivery, physical therapy, and home care. Additionally, free transportation is available for participants who need assistance getting to and from the center. To qualify, individuals must be 55 or older and eligible for both Medicare and Medi-Cal. The Welbe Health Center stands out with its culturally and linguistically competent care, ensuring seniors receive personalized and inclusive support.