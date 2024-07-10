Opening Statements Begin in Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

Opening statements have begun in Alec Baldwin’s trial in New Mexico, where he faces charges of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 death of cinematographer Helena Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. In a pre-trial decision, the judge ruled that Baldwin’s role as a producer is irrelevant and should not be considered by the jury. The trial will now focus solely on Baldwin’s actions as an actor during the fatal incident. Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of violating gun safety protocols, leading to Hutchins’ death. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors argue that Baldwin’s negligence played a key role in the tragedy. Julia Vargas Jones reports from Santa Fe, New Mexico.