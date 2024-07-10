Palm Springs City Council Proposes Anti-Camping Ordinance

The Palm Springs City Council discussed a new anti-camping ordinance following a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to penalize public sleeping. The ordinance would enable police to arrest individuals camping in public spaces, aiming to improve safety and encourage the unhoused to use designated shelters. If passed, it offers a choice between relocating to approved overnight areas or facing jail time. Council member Lisa Middleton highlighted the city’s significant investments in facilities for the unhoused and stressed the need to address behaviors such as trespassing and drug usage.