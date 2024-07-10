Texas Faces Extreme Heat Post-Hurricane Beryl

As Texans clean up after Hurricane Beryl, a new concern has emerged: triple-digit temperatures. Millions remain without power or air conditioning, worsening the situation. NBC’s Cathy Park reports from Houston, where residents enter their third day without power amidst sweltering conditions. CenterPoint Energy has restored power to a third of its customers, but no clear timeline exists for full restoration. The oppressive heat affects not just Texas but roughly 120 million Americans nationwide, with record-breaking temperatures in cities like Las Vegas and New York. Additionally, a tornado in Indiana added to the summer’s severe weather woes.