Today’s Agua Caliente Entertainment Report brings somber news as we remember actress Shelley Duvall, a beloved figure from the 1970s and ’80s film era. Best known for her iconic role alongside Jack Nicholson in "The Shining," Duvall’s career spanned memorable films like "Popeye" with Robin Williams and Robert Altman’s "Nashville." In a 1981 interview, Duvall reflected on "The Shining," acknowledging its profound impact on her career while revealing the emotional toll of working with director Stanley Kubrick. Her partner, Dan Gilroy, shared that Duvall passed away at her home in Blanco, Texas, after battling complications from diabetes, which had left her bedridden in recent months. She was 75 years old. Join us in honoring Shelley Duvall’s legacy and contributions to cinema. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time.