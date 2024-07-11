Coachella Valley Weather Report – Thursday July 11

As temperatures soar, residents across the Southwest brace for another scorching day. Yesterday marked a near-record high, with temperatures hitting 118 degrees in some areas, just shy of the 2021 record of 120 degrees. Today, similar conditions are expected, with clear skies dominating the forecast. The current weather pattern is attributed to a high-pressure system over the region, intensifying the heat and keeping any potential thunderstorms to the east. Palm Springs and Indian Wells are experiencing highs of 118 to 120 degrees under mostly sunny conditions. The excessive heat warning remains in effect through Friday night for the valley and extends to various parts of California, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Additionally, air quality remains a concern due to wildfire smoke lingering over the San Bernardino Mountains. Looking ahead, the weekend may bring slight relief with increased cloud cover and the onset of monsoonal moisture, potentially triggering afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday’s temperatures are expected to ease slightly, reaching closer to normal levels around 111 degrees.