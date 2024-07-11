Desert Living Now
Desert Living Now: Meet Zack Teperman: Best-Selling Author & President of ZTPR
Join us for an exclusive interview with Zack Teperman, a renowned best-selling author and the president of ZTPR, a leading public relations firm. Discover how he connects with a diverse range of fascinating individuals, from startups to celebrities and Fortune 500 companies. Gain insights into his journey and expertise in the dynamic world of public relations.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 11, 2024
