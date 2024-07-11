Extreme Heatwave and Power Outages Grip Multiple States Amid Record Temperatures

Extreme heat is not just a California issue. In Texas, many residents are still without air conditioning after Hurricane Beryl knocked out power. NBC’s Aaron McLaughlin reports from Washington, D.C., where sweltering conditions have melted a wax replica of the Lincoln Memorial outside an elementary school, highlighting the severity of the heat. The intense temperatures pose a major threat to the NATO Security Summit in the capital, with heat contributing to over three dozen deaths across at least six states. Out west, Las Vegas has hit record highs of 118 degrees on consecutive days. Meanwhile, Houston struggles with power outages affecting over a million people, and remnants of the hurricane are causing havoc in the Northeast, including two destructive tornadoes in upstate New York. Doctors urge those experiencing heat exhaustion symptoms to cool off quickly, stay indoors, and stay hydrated.