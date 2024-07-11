Flavor Flav Makes Waves in Water Polo Debut with US Women’s Olympic Team

Flavor Flav, the renowned rapper and now sponsor of the USA water polo teams, recently played his inaugural game with the US women’s Olympic team. This event follows his groundbreaking five-year sponsorship deal with the teams, including financial support for the 2024 USA women’s water polo Olympic squad. Flavor Flav will also join NBC as a special guest commentator for the Paris Olympics, alongside fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, adding a unique twist to the Olympic coverage.