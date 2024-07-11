Palm Springs Unified School District and City Partner to Support Autism Awareness and Inclusion

The Palm Springs Unified School District and City of Palm Springs have embarked on a collaborative effort to enhance support for individuals with autism. Led by Councilwoman Grace Gardner’s initiative, a certification program through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards has been adopted. This program aims to educate school district personnel and city staff on autism spectrum disorders, fostering better communication and support for affected students and their families. Superintendent Carmen Rodriguez Lara highlighted the personal impact, underscoring the need for inclusive community engagement. The initiative has received widespread support across various departments and businesses, reflecting Palm Springs’ commitment to inclusivity and support for all residents.