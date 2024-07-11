Record-Breaking Heatwave Claims Lives Across the Western US, Millions Under Extreme Heat Alerts

Record-breaking heat continues to grip much of the western United States, tragically claiming at least 28 lives. The majority of these heat-related deaths have occurred in California and Oregon, but the sweltering temperatures have also caused fatalities as far east as Maryland. Currently, over 53 million people nationwide are under extreme heat alerts. The oppressive heat is expected to persist through the weekend, raising concerns that the death toll could rise further. Authorities are urging everyone to take precautions and stay safe during this intense heatwave.