Record Highs as Riverside County Faces Prolonged Triple-Digit Heatwave

San Jacinto has reported record high temperatures for the second consecutive day, and the triple-digit heatwave is expected to continue throughout the week in Riverside County. While desert communities are accustomed to the heat, it can still be overwhelming. Residents describe the heat as feeling like "a slap in the face" upon stepping outside. Coachella Valley officials are urging people to take precautions: stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, limit outdoor activities, wear loose and light-colored clothing, take cool showers or baths, and stay well-hydrated with water, tea, juice, and sports drinks.