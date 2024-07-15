Arizona Father Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Leaving Toddler in Hot Car" class="fuel_embeded_code_962757"> Christopher Scholtes of Arizona faces second-degree murder charges after his two-year-old daughter died from being left in a hot car. Schulte claims he left the engine and air conditioning on, but the car wasn’t running when the child was found. Surveillance footage contradicts Schulte’s timeline, showing a two-hour discrepancy. The child’s mother, a doctor, attempted to revive her daughter before paramedics declared her dead at the hospital. Authorities are investigating electronic devices to determine Schulte’s actions during the critical time period.