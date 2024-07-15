AT&T Allegedly Pays $370,000 Ransom to Hacker in Massive Data Breach" class="fuel_embeded_code_962776"> Reports from Bloomberg and Wired reveal that AT&T paid a hacker approximately $370,000 to delete data from a significant breach affecting nearly all of its cell phone customers. The hacker provided both publications with a video allegedly showing the data deletion. AT&T has not yet commented on these reports. The breach, disclosed on Friday, compromised phone numbers of tens of millions of customers from May 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022.