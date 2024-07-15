Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump Sparks Security Scrutiny and National Response

Trump assassination attempt, security failure, Secret Service, Republican National Convention, Corey Comparator" class="fuel_embeded_code_962719"> As Republicans prepare to open their national convention in Milwaukee, the political world’s attention shifts to Pennsylvania following an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Federal agents are diligently searching for evidence while the Secret Service faces intense criticism over what law enforcement officials are calling a major security lapse. Reporting from Butler, Pennsylvania, J. Gray brings the latest updates, revealing Trump’s surreal experience and his journey to Milwaukee for the convention’s opening. The suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, remains an enigma to authorities. Meanwhile, President Biden has ordered an independent investigation into the incident. Amid the turmoil, the nation mourns the loss of Corey Comparator, a volunteer firefighter and father, who was killed during the rally.