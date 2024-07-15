Coachella Valley Weather Report

Yesterday’s weather over Southern California brought intense thunderstorms to areas like Santa Rosa Mountains and the high desert, but conditions have calmed overnight. However, the region still faces a potential for rain later today. Rainfall amounts varied across the area, with Palm Springs and 1000 Palms receiving just traces, while Palm Desert and adjacent foothills accumulated significantly more. Today, temperatures are expected to return to normal highs after being below average yesterday due to cloud cover and precipitation. Radar currently shows no activity, but afternoon thunderstorms are anticipated in the mountains due to leftover moisture and daytime heating. Highs will range from 106 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, with the potential for storms to spill over into nearby valleys. Looking ahead, Tuesday may see lingering humidity with temperatures hovering around normal before temperatures rise mid-week.