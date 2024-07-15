CV SYNC Program Know Before You Go" class="fuel_embeded_code_962837"> The Coachella Valley Association of Governments has launched a new traffic program named CV SYNC, aimed at improving traffic management in the region. Program manager Chris Gunter highlighted several ongoing road projects affecting local routes. In La Quinta, road work on Jefferson Street between Avenue 49 and Pomelo is causing lane closures due to sewer line and electrical installations for a new church. In Palm Springs, ongoing construction near Ramon Road and Farrell is impacting westbound traffic, part of storm water management efforts. Meanwhile, in Indian Wells, improvements including storm drain installations and a new traffic signal pole at Fred Waring and Warner Trail are underway. Gunter also noted completion of a ceiling project on Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert, reminding drivers to be cautious due to unpainted lanes on the new surface.