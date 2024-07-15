Discover Desert Hot Springs: A Hub of Health and Wellness Activities

Discover Desert Hot Springs -Health and Wellness Center" class="fuel_embeded_code_962661"> Explore Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center, offering a diverse range of activities for all ages, including lap swimming, water aerobics, and indoor sports like pickleball and yoga. With facilities like a fitness center, counseling services, and a free dental clinic, residents enjoy comprehensive health and recreational options right in their community. Built in 2013, this 36,000 square foot center is a focal point for enhancing quality of life through affordable programs and services. For more information, visit cityofDHS.org or Discover Desert Hot Springs on NBC Palm Springs.