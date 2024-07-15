Discover Desert Hot Springs: Health, Fitness and More

Nestled in Desert Hot Springs lies a gem for health and wellness enthusiasts—the Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center. Established in 2013, this expansive 36,000 square foot facility offers a myriad of amenities aimed at enhancing the well-being of residents of all ages. From an indoor gymnasium and fitness center to a counseling center and aquatic facilities featuring lap swimming and water aerobics, there’s something for everyone. Families can enjoy open swim sessions and affordable swim lessons, while adults benefit from programs like indoor pickleball, yoga, and state-of-the-art cardio equipment at the fitness center. Seniors and children alike find activities tailored to their needs, fostering a community-focused approach to health. Moreover, the center houses a free dental clinic and provides mental health services, ensuring comprehensive care for all visitors. Discover Desert Hot Springs today and embark on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle.