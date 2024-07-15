Former President Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear. The incident resulted in the death of the suspected gunman and at least one attendee, with several others critically injured. Swift action by Secret Service agents ensured Trump’s safety, promptly rushing him to Butler Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation. President Joe Biden and leaders from across the political spectrum have condemned the violence, emphasizing the need for unity and peace in the country. The nation remains on edge as details continue to emerge from this shocking event.