Jerry’s Hashtag Trivia: National Gummy Worm Day

Welcome to today’s pop quiz, where we’re diving into some fun trivia! July 15th, 2024, is packed with interesting hashtags and holidays, including National Gummy Worm Day and National Tapioca Pudding Day. Did you know tapioca comes from the cassava root? Now onto our quiz: The band America’s hit song "A Horse with No Name" was inspired by childhood travels through Arizona and New Mexico. What was its original working title? Secondly, do you know how many inches one hand represents in horse height measurement? Test your knowledge and find out!