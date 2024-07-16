Coachella Valley Residents React to Weekend of Political Violence" class="fuel_embeded_code_963048"> Residents of Coachella Valley are expressing their concerns and hopes following a weekend marked by political violence, which resulted in one death and several injuries. Speaking to NBC Palm Springs, locals from both Republican and Democratic sides voiced their distress over the incident and the broader climate of unrest. Republicans lamented the ongoing violence reminiscent of past political assassinations, emphasizing the need for heightened protection at political events. Democrats echoed the sentiment, urging for greater civility and mutual respect. Despite differing political views, both sides shared a common desire for a safer, more united America, calling for an end to the hatred and violence.