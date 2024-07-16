Joe Bryant, Father of Kobe Bryant and NBA Veteran, Dies at 69

Joe Bryant has passed away" class="fuel_embeded_code_963172"> Joe Bryant, father of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has passed away at the age of 69. Known as "Jelly Bean," Bryant had a notable basketball career, playing for La Salle University before being drafted 14th overall in the 1975 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. His professional career included stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets. Bryant later returned to La Salle as a coach in the 1990s. The 76ers paid tribute to Bryant, calling him a local basketball icon.