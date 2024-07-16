New Details Emerge on Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump" class="fuel_embeded_code_963032"> New revelations have surfaced regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thomas Crooks, who was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers, was seen behaving suspiciously near metal detectors before he opened fire with an AR-15 style rifle just 148 yards from Trump’s podium. Rally attendees alerted local police, who began pursuing Crooks. Despite notifying the Secret Service, Crooks managed to get onto a rooftop where he fired his weapon. He was found with a Home Depot receipt for a ladder, which was likely used to access the roof. The Department of Homeland Security is now reviewing the incident, acknowledging lapses in security protocols.