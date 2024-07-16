Retail Spending Steady in June, Online Sales and Home Improvement See Boost

Retail Spending Holding Steady" class="fuel_embeded_code_963199"> Retail spending remained stable in June, continuing the trend observed since the beginning of the year. According to the Commerce Department’s latest data, June’s figures were an improvement over the expected decline. Retail sales, which encompass goods and food services and account for a significant portion of consumer spending, saw an increase in online sales and spending at home improvement stores from May to June. However, sales at gas stations and spending at car dealerships and on automotive parts declined. Economists had projected consumer spending power would maintain its influence on two-thirds of the US economy.