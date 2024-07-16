The Agua Caliente Entertainment Report July 16, 2024" class="fuel_embeded_code_963234"> The Agua Caliente Entertainment Report, sponsored by Agua Caliente Casinos, highlights the new animated series "Exploding Kittens," now available on Netflix. Originally a best-selling card game, the show features a quirky plot where God, voiced by one of the actors, must rehabilitate by living as a cat among humans. The devil character, struggling to become more evil, adds a humorous twist. The series is praised for its humor, heartfelt moments, and unique take on familiar characters, offering a fun and surprisingly touching viewing experience.