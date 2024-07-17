Amazon Prime Day Breaks Records Amid Rising Threat of Package Theft

Amazon Prime Day – Avoid Porch Pirates" class="fuel_embeded_code_963524"> Amazon Prime Day, the annual two-day mega sale exclusive to Prime members, has surpassed expectations with shoppers spending over $7 billion in just one day, marking an 11% increase from last year. However, as deliveries surge, so does the risk of porch piracy. Law enforcement is intensifying efforts to combat thefts, urging residents to report incidents and utilize security measures like Amazon’s map tracking feature. Despite efforts to secure deliveries, incidents like a recent theft in Palm Desert serve as a reminder of the consequences and ongoing challenges associated with online shopping convenience.