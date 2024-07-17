American League Triumphs in All-Star Game; Olympians Share Medal Memories" class="fuel_embeded_code_963832"> Welcome back! The first half of the baseball season concluded with the American League winning their 10th out of the last 11 All-Star games, defeating the National League 5-3 in Arlington. Shohei Ohtani’s three-run homer was countered by Jarren Duran’s game-winning drive, earning Duran the MVP title. Olympians shared where they keep their medals: from museums and safes to dresser tops and sock drawers, each had a unique story. One athlete even lets kids with Cheeto fingers wear their medal, valuing the inspiration it brings over its condition. Simone Biles will appear on the Today Show tomorrow, expressing confidence in her abilities as the Olympics near. Catch all the action starting July 26th on NBC Palm Springs. Stay tuned for more updates and showbiz news!