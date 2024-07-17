Attorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Seeks New Trial; Widow Clicquot Film Debuts Frida

Agua Caliente Entertainment report for July 17th" class="fuel_embeded_code_963805"> In the Agua Caliente Entertainment report, attorneys for convicted ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a motion for a new trial, citing egregious prosecutor misconduct, following the dismissal of charges against Alec Baldwin. They seek her release and the removal of special prosecutor Kari Morrissey. In other news, the film "Widow Clicquot," starring and produced by Haley Bennett, explores the life of the woman who revolutionized the champagne industry. The film opens in theaters this Friday.