Out-of-State Police Officers Shoot and Kill Man, Wielding Knives Near Republican National Convention in Wisconsin

Five officers from the Columbus, Ohio Police Department fatally shot a man wielding two knives near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The incident occurred despite the man's refusal to comply with police commands. Body camera footage released by Columbus PD showed the tense encounter. Residents expressed anger over the presence of out-of-state officers in their neighborhood. An autopsy is scheduled, and the Greenfield Police Department will lead the investigation. Police have not disclosed the man's identity or further details